BRIEF-Kuwait's Al Mal Investment Company posts FY loss
* FY net loss 18.3 million dinars versus profit of 6.3 million dinars year ago
Sept 25 Cegereal SA :
* Northwood Investors to acquire Commerz Real's controlling interest in Cegereal
* Northwood investors today signed an agreement to acquire a 59.78 pct stake held by Commerz Real (acting for account of Hausinvest fund) in Cegereal
* Northwood's acquisition price is 35.62 euros ($39.84) per share and will be subject to standard adjustments as at date of completion
* Acquisition is expected to complete in November 2015
* Northwood intends to retain Cegereal's listed status including SIIC regime and will dedicate substantial resources to support Cegereal's growth
($1 = 0.8941 euros)
* Board recommends cash dividend of 10 percent for year 2016