Sept 25 Quintain Estates And Development Plc

* It is anticipated that cancellation of listing and trading will take effect on or shortly after 8.00 a.m. (London time) on 23 oOctober 2015

* Angus Dodd, James Riddell, Olivier Brahin, Robert Calnan and James Herbert have been appointed as new directors of Quintain with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: