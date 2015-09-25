BRIEF-HNA Group reports 25 pct stake in Park Hotels & Resorts
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc as of March 15, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oevTFJ) Further company coverage:
Sept 25 Quintain Estates And Development Plc
* It is anticipated that cancellation of listing and trading will take effect on or shortly after 8.00 a.m. (London time) on 23 oOctober 2015
* Angus Dodd, James Riddell, Olivier Brahin, Robert Calnan and James Herbert have been appointed as new directors of Quintain with immediate effect Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc as of March 15, 2017 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2oevTFJ) Further company coverage:
* HNA Group Co Ltd reports 25 percent stake in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc as of March 15 - SEC filing