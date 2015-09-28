Sept 28 Clover Industries Ltd :

* Louis Jacques Botha, company's financial director, has tendered his resignation as an executive director

* Elton Ronald Bosch, currently executive in business development, risk & Africa, will succeed Jacques as executive financial director

* Botha's resignation is effect Jan. 2, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)