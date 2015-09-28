Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 28 Tecnotree Oyj :
* The district court of Espoo has decided on Sept. 28, 2015, at the request of the administrator, to postpone the deadline so that the draft restructuring program shall be submitted latest on Dec. 31, 2015
* According to the former order of the court, the draft restructuring program was to be submitted latest on Sept. 30, 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1GbKR1B
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order