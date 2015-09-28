Sept 28 Tecnotree Oyj :

* The district court of Espoo has decided on Sept. 28, 2015, at the request of the administrator, to postpone the deadline so that the draft restructuring program shall be submitted latest on Dec. 31, 2015

* According to the former order of the court, the draft restructuring program was to be submitted latest on Sept. 30, 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1GbKR1B

