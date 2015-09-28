Sept 28 Horizonte Minerals Plc :

* Acquisition of Glencore's nickel project, brazil

* Total acquisition cost $8 million

* Placing of new shares to raise 1.55 million pounds through existing Cornerstone shareholders

* Combination of GAP and Horizonte's Araguaia project will create one of largest saprolite nickel projects in world