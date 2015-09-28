Sept 28 Pennon Group Plc

* Strong liquidity and funding position

* Group performance on track to meet management expectations for 2015/16

* Increasingly well positioned for future as Viridor's energy recovery facilities (ERF) come on stream

* As anticipated, South West Water revenues for 2015/16 will be impacted by reduction in base allowed returns as part of 2014 final determination Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (London Newsroom)