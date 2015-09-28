Sept 28 Active Biotech AB
* Says final results from Active biotech's 10tasq10 phase 3
study of tasquinimod presented at the ECC conference
* Says final results show that tasquinimod treatment
resulted in a prolonged radiographic progression free survival
(rPFS), 7.0 vs. 4.4 months (central assessment) similar to an
earlier Phase 2 study.
* Says the positive effect on rPFS did not translate into an
improved OS (HR 1.097, 95 pct CI: 0.938-1.282). Tasquinimod
safety was in general manageable and similar to what was
observed during the Phase 2 study.
