Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 28 Telefonica SA :
* Says China Unicom and Telefonica sign a global agreement to exchange data center capabilities driving enhanced value for multinational clients
* China Unicom will gain access to capabilities to support customers seeking to expand into Europe and Americas while Telefonica to strengthen its proposition across Asia Source text: bit.ly/1P0VoDM
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order