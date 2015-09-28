BRIEF-Ikegps appoints Chris Birkett as CFO
* Chris Birkett replaces Dennis Bencala Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
Sept 28 Ekspress Grupp AS :
* Says refinanced syndicated loan signed in July 2012, as result of transaction, new final contract term is Oct. 2020
* Says refinancing of loan increases amount of company's available capital and enables to react to possible investment needs operatively or increase dividends to shareholders
* Says annual lump sum reimbursement is approximately 2 million euros ($2.24 million) that makes an approximate decrease of 1.6 million euros when compared to previous contract Source text: bit.ly/1NWE5mI
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8931 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Shareholdings associated with company's former CEO and former director and one of company's co-founders have been acquired by institutional investors