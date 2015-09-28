Sept 28 East Capital Explorer :

* East Capital has decided to liquidate East Capital Russia domestic growth fund, in which East Capital Explorer is largest shareholder

* Value of East Capital Explorer's investment in fund amounted to 9.9 million euros by Aug. 30

* Says at least 90 pct of liquidation proceeds are expected to be received before end of October

* Says the liquidation supports the earlier communicated shift from public equity to private equity and real estate

