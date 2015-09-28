UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 28 Abrau-durso PJSC :
* Says ABRAU DURSO GROUP LIMITED divests its 14.73 pct stake in company
* Says Aktiv-Media increases its stake in company to 76.73 pct from 62 pct Source text: bit.ly/1LJIpW4 , bit.ly/1YK7y8z
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.