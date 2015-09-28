Sept 28 ArtP Capital SA :

* Along with a partner from the biotechnology industry sets up Ideal4 Sp. z o.o.

* Ideal4 to specialise in the evaluation and optimalisation of research and development processes of biotechnological companies

* Acquires 30 percent in the newly set up unit, the remaining stake has been acquired by the partner whose name has not been disclosed Source text for Eikon:

