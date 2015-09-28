HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 26 at 3:25 p.m. EDT/1925 GMT
March 26 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
Sept 28 Eniro Ab
* Eniro appoints new CFO
* Says Fredrik Sandelin will be new group CFO effective as of 1 November Further company coverage: (Reporting By Simon Johnson)
March 26 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday:
March 26 Shares of Viacom Inc could rise 40 percent in the next year as the New York-based media company's new CEO Bob Bakish focuses on its Paramount Pictures studio and a handful of its networks to turn the business around, according to Barron's.