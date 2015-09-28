BRIEF-IMF Bentham say U.S. investment vehicle secures funding agreement
* Its United States investment vehicle, Bentham IMF 1 LLC (Bentham IMF 1) has agreed to fund a further matter in U.S.
Sept 28 Orion Real Estate Ltd :
* Basic and diluted earnings per share have increased to about 17.52 cents for year ended June 30 from 6.37 cents year earlier
* Headline and diluted headline earnings per share have decreased from 1.44 cents for year ended June 30, 2014 to a headline loss per share of 0.57 cents for year ended June 30, 2015
* Decrease was due to deferred tax reversals in profit and loss as part of reit conversion Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)
* Its United States investment vehicle, Bentham IMF 1 LLC (Bentham IMF 1) has agreed to fund a further matter in U.S.
March 27 Australian shares are expected to open lower on Monday, tracking Wall Street's move last Friday, which fell after Republicans pulled their bill to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system. Losses in commodities prices are also expected to weigh on the benchmark index , as Chinese steel and iron ore futures fell for a fourth day on Friday, adding to a nearly week-long selloff. The local share price index futures was down 0.017 percent or 1 po