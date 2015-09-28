Sept 28 Pfeiffer Vacuum

* Pangea GmbH's voting rights in company exceeded thresholds of 3 percent, 5 percent, 10 percent and 15 percent and stood at 15.0005 percent on Sept. 18

* Pangea GmbH says investment is long-term

* Pangea GmbH says has no plans to further raise stake above 30 percent but doesn't rule out buying further shares in coming 12 months