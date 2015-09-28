UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 28 Snai SpA :
* Approves divisible share capital increase of up to 37.2 million euros ($41.8 million) by issuing maximum of 71.6 million ordinary shares
* The capital increase is for the integration of the Cogemat Group into Snai
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8904 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.