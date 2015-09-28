Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 28 Micropole SA :
* H1 current operating income 0.9 million euros ($1.01 million) versus 0.5 million euros year ago
* H1 loss 0.3 million euros versus loss of 8.4 million euros year ago
* Is confident in the realisation of its 2015 goals of growth in revenue Source text: bit.ly/1iFkDz1
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8892 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order