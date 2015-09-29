BRIEF-Zephyro FY net profit jumps to EUR 13.3 mln
* Reported on Wednesday FY revenue 94.6 million euros ($101.73 million) versus proforma 102.0 million euros a year ago
Sept 29 Crealogix Holding AG :
* FY net sales of 49.3 million Swiss francs ($50.73 million). This represents a fall of 1.6 per cent compared to previous year (50.1 million francs)
* FY 2014/2015 EBIT amounted to 13.4 million francs (previous year: 1.1 million francs)
* At consolidated profit level, FY 2014/2015 loss amounted to 10.3 million Swiss francs (previous year: 1.5 million francs)
* Further growth in net sales and higher profitability are expected from 2016/2017 financial year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9719 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Reported on Wednesday FY revenue 94.6 million euros ($101.73 million) versus proforma 102.0 million euros a year ago
LONDON, March 30 European shares struggled for direction in early deals on Thursday as investors mulled implications of Britain formally beginning the process of leaving the European Union the day before.