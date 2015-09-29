Sept 29 Crealogix Holding AG :

* FY net sales of 49.3 million Swiss francs ($50.73 million). This represents a fall of 1.6 per cent compared to previous year (50.1 million francs)

* FY 2014/2015 EBIT amounted to 13.4 million francs (previous year: 1.1 million francs)

* At consolidated profit level, FY 2014/2015 loss amounted to 10.3 million Swiss francs (previous year: 1.5 million francs)

* Further growth in net sales and higher profitability are expected from 2016/2017 financial year