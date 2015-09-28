BRIEF-IMF Bentham say U.S. investment vehicle secures funding agreement
* Its United States investment vehicle, Bentham IMF 1 LLC (Bentham IMF 1) has agreed to fund a further matter in U.S.
Sept 28 Ageas SA NV :
* Presents its 3 year strategy, Ambition 2018
* Foresees 75 million euros ($84.26 million) per year being invested in innovation over next three years
* Sees 2018 dividend pay-out ratio between 40 percent and 50 percent of insurance net profit
* Sees 2018 return on equity in insurance between 11 percent and 13 percent (excluding unrealized gains and losses)
* Sees 2018 non-life combined ratio below 97 percent
* Sees 2018 Solvency II insurance ratio of 175 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8902 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Its United States investment vehicle, Bentham IMF 1 LLC (Bentham IMF 1) has agreed to fund a further matter in U.S.
March 27 Australian shares are expected to open lower on Monday, tracking Wall Street's move last Friday, which fell after Republicans pulled their bill to overhaul the U.S. healthcare system. Losses in commodities prices are also expected to weigh on the benchmark index , as Chinese steel and iron ore futures fell for a fourth day on Friday, adding to a nearly week-long selloff. The local share price index futures was down 0.017 percent or 1 po