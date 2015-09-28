Sept 28 Coheris SA :

* Reports H1 net loss of 0.8 million euros ($898,320) compared to loss of 1.0 million euros a year ago

* H1 operating loss is 0.8 million euros versus loss of 1.0 million euros a year ago

* Says the positive impact of the move on the accounts will take full effect from H2 2015 Source text: bit.ly/1L0s9iU

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8906 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)