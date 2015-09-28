Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 28 Budget Telecom SA :
* Reports H1 net loss of 1.8 million euros ($2.02 million) versus profit of 102,000 euros a year ago
* H1 operating loss is 1.8 million euros versus profit of 62,000 euros year ago Source text: bit.ly/1OCle1I Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8898 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order