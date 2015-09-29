Sept 29 Gemalto :

* Riyad Bank launches Saudi Arabia's first contactless EMV bank card with Gemalto

* Announced that Riyad bank is migrating its entire portfolio to Gemalto

* Latest report from ABI Research predicts there will be 100,000 contactless payment terminals across Saudi Arabia by end of 2015, rising to 500,000 by 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)