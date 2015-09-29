Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 29 Gemalto :
* Riyad Bank launches Saudi Arabia's first contactless EMV bank card with Gemalto
* Announced that Riyad bank is migrating its entire portfolio to Gemalto
* Latest report from ABI Research predicts there will be 100,000 contactless payment terminals across Saudi Arabia by end of 2015, rising to 500,000 by 2019 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order