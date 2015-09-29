Sept 29 Zealand Pharma A/S :

* Says that Sanofi's new drug application for lixisenatide (Lyxumia) has been accepted for review by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

* If approved, lixisenatide will be the first Zealand invented medicine to be made available for patients in the U.S

Source text: bit.ly/1jsx0Po

