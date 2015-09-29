Sept 29 Talentum Oyj :

* Estimates that its net sales for 2015 will remain about at same level as in 2014

* Says 2015 operating income without non-recurring items will be higher than in 2014

* Estimates that 2016 net sales will remain about on same level as in 2015

* Operating income without non-recurring items in 2016 is preliminarily estimated to be higher than in 2015

Source text: bit.ly/1jsB5Dj

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)