Sept 29 Bouygues :

* Bouygues Construction chosen to construct sewage tunnels in Qatar

* The Qatar public works authority has awarded two contracts for the design and construction of sewage tunnels to Bouygues Travaux Publics

* The two contracts are worth approximately 550 million euros ($619.41 million), of which Bouygues Travaux Publics' share amounts to roughly 285 millions euros

* Project began this summer, with handover scheduled for 2019