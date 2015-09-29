Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 29 Bouygues :
* Bouygues Construction chosen to construct sewage tunnels in Qatar
* The Qatar public works authority has awarded two contracts for the design and construction of sewage tunnels to Bouygues Travaux Publics
* The two contracts are worth approximately 550 million euros ($619.41 million), of which Bouygues Travaux Publics' share amounts to roughly 285 millions euros
* Project began this summer, with handover scheduled for 2019 Source text: bit.ly/1PKMysd Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8879 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order