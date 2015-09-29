UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 29 WeSC publ AB :
* Says objectives for FY 2016 are a turnover of about 170 million Swedish crowns ($20.17 million) and an EBITDA margin of about 10 pct Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.4288 Swedish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.