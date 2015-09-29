Sept 29 Rusagro :

* Rusagro is interested in acquiring part of the assets of Razgulay group or their joint development

* Says has sent an offer to Vnesheconombank (VEB) to buy out the debt of Razgulay, Rusagro made a partial repayment of the debt in this proposal

* The offer to VEB is valid for three weeks