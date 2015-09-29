Sept 29 Pik SA :

* Pawel Zurowski, Pik's chairman of the management board, acquires 760,000 series C shares of the company at 0.1 zloty per share

* Teresa Zurowska, member of Pik's supervisory board, acquires 1.5 mln series C shares of Pik at 0.1 zloty per share

* Slawomir Wojcik, member of Pik's supervisory board, acquires 10,000 series C shares of the company at 0.1 zloty per share Source text for Eikon:, and

