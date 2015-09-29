Sept 29 X5 Retail Group NV :
* Says it has signed a 24 billion rouble ($365.35
million)long-term unsecured loan facility agreement with VTB
Bank with an interest rate set at the Central Bank of
Russia's key rate plus an agreed margin.
* The loan facility has two tranches: 10 billion roubles
maturing in 2.5 years, and 14 billion roubles maturing in 3
years;
* The facility will be used to make an early repayment of
MosPrime-linked loans (including refinancing a 12.5 billion
rouble loan from VTB Capital) and to finance the company's
operations;
* The new loan will improve the quality of the company's
debt portfolio by reducing the overall cost of debt due to a
lower margin and lower volatility of the underlying key rate;
* The structure and duration of the company's debt will
improve as the maturity period is extended until 2018,
while the risk of interest expense growth will be mitigated as
MosPrime-linked obligations are refinanced;
* The facility does not increase the company's total debt.
