Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 29 Alaris Holdings Ltd :
* FY HEPS is expected to be between 14.18 cents and 15.82 cents, reflecting an increase of between 273 pct and 293 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order