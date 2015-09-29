Sept 29 INVL Technology AB :

* Says board of ICT investment company INVL Technology decided that 100 pct of a specialised Microsoft solutions company Acena, UAB will be transferred to BAIP, UAB

* Says deal value is equal to value of Acena at end of June 2015 - 412,000 euros ($462,346.40)

* The deal is implemented in order to simplify the structure and management of INVL Technology investments portfolio by linking the companies working in the field of IT infrastructure Source text: bit.ly/1O5J1XR

