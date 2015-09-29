BRIEF-Logo Yazilim increases stake in Logo Elektronik to 100 pct
* Said on Wednesday increases stake in Logo Elektronik to 100 percent from 90.58 percent
Sept 29 JCDecaux SA :
* Announces reorganization of JCDecaux in Germany
* Daniel Wall, CEO and minority shareholder (9.9 percent) of German subsidiary Wall AG, will be leaving company after the end of his contract in December
* Activities of Wall AG and Jcdecaux GmbH to be combined in one single unit for German market Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Said on Wednesday increases stake in Logo Elektronik to 100 percent from 90.58 percent
* BOARD PROPOSES THAT NO DIVIDEND BE PAID FOR 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)