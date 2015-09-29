Sept 29 JCDecaux SA :

* Announces reorganization of JCDecaux in Germany

* Daniel Wall, CEO and minority shareholder (9.9 percent) of German subsidiary Wall AG, will be leaving company after the end of his contract in December

* Activities of Wall AG and Jcdecaux GmbH to be combined in one single unit for German market