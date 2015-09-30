Sept 30 Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA :

* Late-Cycle review meeting for the New Drug Application (NDA) for Xadago (Safinamide) has been completed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

* FDA extended the review time for the Xadago NDA by three months to review the late submission of additional financial disclosure forms for the motion and settle clinical studies Source text: bit.ly/1QKoEx6 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)