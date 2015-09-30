BRIEF-Haisco Pharmaceutical Group to sell unit to unit for 100 mln yuan
* Says it will sell 100 percent stake in a Shenyang pharmaceutical unit to another unit, for 100 million yuan
Sept 30 Newron Pharmaceuticals SpA :
* Late-Cycle review meeting for the New Drug Application (NDA) for Xadago (Safinamide) has been completed with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)
* FDA extended the review time for the Xadago NDA by three months to review the late submission of additional financial disclosure forms for the motion and settle clinical studies
* Trading in shares of company on Stock Exchange will be suspended with effect from 9:00 a.m. On 3 April 2017