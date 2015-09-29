BRIEF-Zephyro FY net profit jumps to EUR 13.3 mln
* Reported on Wednesday FY revenue 94.6 million euros ($101.73 million) versus proforma 102.0 million euros a year ago
Sept 29 Capitec Bank Holdings Ltd
* Unaudited financial results for the six months ended 31 August 2015
* H1 headline earnings up 25 pct to r1.469 billion
* H1 headline earnings per share up 25 pct to 1 271 cents
* Interim dividend per share up 52 pct to 375 cents
* Operating costs increased by 21 pct to r2.3 billion for six-month period
* Capital expenditure increased 112 pct to r307 million for six-month period ended August 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Reported on Wednesday FY revenue 94.6 million euros ($101.73 million) versus proforma 102.0 million euros a year ago
LONDON, March 30 European shares struggled for direction in early deals on Thursday as investors mulled implications of Britain formally beginning the process of leaving the European Union the day before.