BRIEF-Zephyro FY net profit jumps to EUR 13.3 mln
* Reported on Wednesday FY revenue 94.6 million euros ($101.73 million) versus proforma 102.0 million euros a year ago
Sept 29 Panmure Gordon & Co Plc
* Panmure Gordon & Co.Plc half-yearly report
* H1 pretax loss of 0.2 mln stg (H1 2014 profit: 2 mln stg)
* H1 has been challenging on account of external political and economic factors such as UK election, disruptive market volatility in China and political and economic fallout from Greece Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Reported on Wednesday FY revenue 94.6 million euros ($101.73 million) versus proforma 102.0 million euros a year ago
LONDON, March 30 European shares struggled for direction in early deals on Thursday as investors mulled implications of Britain formally beginning the process of leaving the European Union the day before.