Sept 29 Panmure Gordon & Co Plc

* Panmure Gordon & Co.Plc half-yearly report

* H1 pretax loss of 0.2 mln stg (H1 2014 profit: 2 mln stg)

* H1 has been challenging on account of external political and economic factors such as UK election, disruptive market volatility in China and political and economic fallout from Greece