Sept 29 Elekta Ab
* Elekta states that Varian claims lack merit
* Elekta says will defend itself vigorously
* CEO does not foresee any material business impact as a
result of these claims
* On June 16, 2015, William Beaumont Hospital and Elekta
Ltd. filed a patent infringement suit against Varian Medical
Systems, Inc
* Varian Medical Systems filed civil lawsuits and
made a request that the United States International Trade
Commission (USITC) initiate a patent infringement proceeding
against Elekta on September 25, 2015
Further company coverage:
(Reporting By Simon Johnson)