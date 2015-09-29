UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 29 Sovereign Food Investments Ltd
* EPS and HEPS for 6 months ended 31 August 2015 are expected to be between 210 pct and 230 pct higher than those of previous corresponding period
* EPS are expected to be between 86.2 cents and 91.7 cents per share (2014: 27.8 cents per share)
* HEPS are expected to be between 87.1 cents and 92.7 cents per share (2014: 28.1 cents per share) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.