Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 29 Teleste Oyj :
* Canal Digital Cable TV selects Teleste for their next generation cable broadband upgrade
* Total value of agreement is estimated to exceed 15 million euros ($16.9 million) within years 2015-2019
* Canal Digital Cable TV is subsidiary of Telenor Norway Source text: bit.ly/1VnQAbk
Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8885 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order