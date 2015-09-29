Morocco's BMCE bank posts 4 pct rise in net profit for 2016
RABAT, March 30 Moroccan lender BMCE Bank of Africa said on Thursday its net profit rose 4 percent in 2016, reaching a record 2 billion dirhams ($204 million).
BERLIN, March 30 Britain's finance minister Philip Hammond is to visit his German counterpart Wolfgang Schaeuble in Berlin on Thursday, a day after the British government formally started the process of leaving the European Union, a German ministry spokeswoman said.