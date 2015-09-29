Sept 29 DNB Asa

* Sells portfolios of non-performing loans to Lindorff

* As a result of transaction, DNB will make reversals on earlier impairment losses related to various portfolios. Current estimated pre-tax effect is approximately nok 1.1 billion

* The portfolios consist of unsecured claims from DNB's consumer and equipment financing operations and corporate banking operations, dating from 1984 to 2015

* Sale has been initiated as part of group's capital efficiency programme

* DNB markets acted as financial adviser to DNB in connection with transaction