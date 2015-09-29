Morocco's BMCE bank posts 4 pct rise in net profit for 2016
RABAT, March 30 Moroccan lender BMCE Bank of Africa said on Thursday its net profit rose 4 percent in 2016, reaching a record 2 billion dirhams ($204 million).
Sept 29 DNB Asa
* Sells portfolios of non-performing loans to Lindorff
* As a result of transaction, DNB will make reversals on earlier impairment losses related to various portfolios. Current estimated pre-tax effect is approximately nok 1.1 billion
* The portfolios consist of unsecured claims from DNB's consumer and equipment financing operations and corporate banking operations, dating from 1984 to 2015
* Sale has been initiated as part of group's capital efficiency programme
* DNB markets acted as financial adviser to DNB in connection with transaction Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Terje Solsvik)
BERLIN, March 30 Britain's finance minister Philip Hammond is to visit his German counterpart Wolfgang Schaeuble in Berlin on Thursday, a day after the British government formally started the process of leaving the European Union, a German ministry spokeswoman said.