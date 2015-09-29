Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 29 Piteco SpA :
* H1 net profit 1.3 million euros ($1.46 million), up 38.0 percent year on year
* H1 revenue 6.1 million euros, up 9.0 percent year on year
Source text: bit.ly/1H5AgEK Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8921 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order