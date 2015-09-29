UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 29 Dantax A/S :
* 2014/15 net sales 65.3 million Danish crowns ($9.81 million) versus 59.2 million crowns year ago
* 2014/15 operating profit 5.1 million crowns versus 2.8 million crowns year ago
* Proposes no dividend for 2014/2015
* Sees 2015/2016 combined net result in the range of 2-3 million crowns Source text: bit.ly/1NZtY0p
Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.6543 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.