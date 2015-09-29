Sept 29 Scandinavian Private Equity A/S :

* Q2 EBIT 24.7 million Danish crowns ($3.72 million) versus 20.6 million crowns year ago

* Q2 pre-tax profit 24.3 million crowns versus 19.8 million crowns year ago

* Q2 income from investing activities 26.1 million crowns versus 22.3 million crowns year ago

* Sees long term return on equity of 8-9 pct annually given its current asset allocation

* Decides to distribute an extraordinary dividend of 2,000 crowns per share Source text for Eikon:

($1 = 6.6392 Danish crowns)