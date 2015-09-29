Sept 29 Corona Equity Partner AG :

* Plans capital reduction and name change to SBF Holding AG

* Capital reduction from 27.96 million euros ($31.38 million) by 22.36 million euros to 5.59 million euros in a way of share consolidation in 5:1 ratio

* Further plans to increase capital by issuing 5.59 million new shares at 1.10 euros per share with subscription rights Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8909 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)