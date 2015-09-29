China stocks down for 4th day as liquidity concerns linger
SHANGHAI, March 30 China's main indexes capped the fourth day in the red as lingering concerns over liquidity were further heightened by curbs on property investment.
Sept 29 Fundamenta Real Estate AG :
* Plans capital increase by issuing 2.84 million new shares at 13.60 Swiss francs ($14.00) per share with subscription rights in 4:1 ratio
* Expected net proceeds of about 36.8 million Swiss francs
* Intends to use net proceeds for acquisition of new real estate investments and for implementation of property strategies Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9713 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
SHANGHAI, March 30 China's main indexes capped the fourth day in the red as lingering concerns over liquidity were further heightened by curbs on property investment.
* OGM approves cash dividend of 4 percent for year 2016 Source:(http://bit.ly/2mRyHfA) Further company coverage: