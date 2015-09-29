Swiss Life CEO takes sabbatical to fight cancer
ZURICH, March 30 Swiss Life Holding Chief Executive Patrick Frost will take a sabbatical until mid-August to undergo treatment for cancer, Switzerland's largest life insurer said on Thursday.
Sept 29 Accu Holding AG :
* Completes conversion of debt into equity in amount of 9.4 million Swiss francs ($9.68 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9709 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)
