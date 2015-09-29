BRIEF-Logo Yazilim increases stake in Logo Elektronik to 100 pct
* Said on Wednesday increases stake in Logo Elektronik to 100 percent from 90.58 percent
Sept 29 Digitouch SpA :
* Sets up unit Digital Automotive Solutions Srl and launches Auto&Plus website
Source text: bit.ly/1h7xvg4 Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Said on Wednesday increases stake in Logo Elektronik to 100 percent from 90.58 percent
* BOARD PROPOSES THAT NO DIVIDEND BE PAID FOR 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)