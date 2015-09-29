Sept 29 Bac Majestic Sa

* Millimages launches offer to be followed by squeeze-out for Bac Majestic shares at 10.99 euros ($12.37) per share

* Millimages currently holds 95.30 percent of the capital and 97.37 percent of the voting rights of Bac Majestic Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8885 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom:)