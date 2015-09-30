Sept 30 Danish hearing aid maker William Demant :

* Says closing acquisition of Audika, a hearing aid retailer in France

* Says has completed acquisition of 53.9 percent of Audika from Holton S.A.S. at a total price of 90,699,071 euros

* Says in accordance with applicable takeover regulations, the completion of the acquisition will be followed by the filing on Sept. 30

* Says the takeover of Audika is expected to positively impact the Group's consolidated revenue in 2015 by an estimated EUR 26-29 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Annabella Nielsen)