Sept 30 Beneteau SA :

* Reports Q4 consolidated revenues of 273.8 million euros ($308.13 million), up 14.6 percent like for like

* Full year consolidated revenues are 969.8 million euros, up 7.6 percent like for like

* Says full-year forecasts is confirmed Source text: bit.ly/1MFfwJb Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8886 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)