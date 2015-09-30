UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 30 Beneteau SA :
* Reports Q4 consolidated revenues of 273.8 million euros ($308.13 million), up 14.6 percent like for like
* Full year consolidated revenues are 969.8 million euros, up 7.6 percent like for like
* Says full-year forecasts is confirmed Source text: bit.ly/1MFfwJb Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.8886 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.